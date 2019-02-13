

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $324 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $3.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.2% to $2.68 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q4): $2.68 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



