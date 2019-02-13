

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG has appointed Harald Wilhelm as member of the company's Board of Management.



Effective as of April 1, 2019, he will join the Board of Management without direct responsibilities and will assume Board of Management responsibility for Finance & Controlling and the Daimler Financial Services division at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 22, 2019.



'Harald Wilhelm is a successful Chief Financial Officer with an excellent reputation in the capital markets and a lot of experience in a renowned international company', said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG.



The Supervisory Board plans the change of Chairman of the Management Board to take place at the end of the 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Effective at that time, Dieter Zetsche will step down from his position as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and as Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. Ola Källenius will then be appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars for a period of five years.



