Investment to accelerate Anaquas's growth in the rapidly expanding Intellectual Property Management space

Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the business will receive a significant equity investment from Astorg, a leading European private equity firm. As part of this transaction, Astorg will become the controlling shareholder of Anaqua, replacing Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, both of which have been investors since 2013.

The transaction will accelerate Anaqua's global organic growth and acquisition strategy. This announcement follows the recent launch of AQX, Anaqua's leading-edge software platform. With the integrated AQX platform, Anaqua's customers can seamlessly access analytics and tech-enabled services to transform their IP assets into business success.

Astorg is exclusively focused on investing in global B2B niche market leaders with a clear vision and demonstrated ability to drive growth, create value and enjoy long-term relationships with their clients.

"Astorg will be a great partner going forward and this strengthens Anaqua's capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "This is a clear vote of confidence in Anaqua's direction, products, services, people, and clients."

"From our initial interactions with the Anaqua team, we recognized a unique ability to consistently deliver innovative market-leading, differentiated solutions," said François de Mitry, Managing Partner of Astorg.

"Anaqua's unique partnership with its clients combined with a clear vision to transform IP into business success will be a game-changer for the IP industry," said Michael Beetz, Director of Astorg.

"Since our investment in 2013, we have enjoyed partnering with Anaqua to drive exceptional growth as the company has become a leader in the Intellectual Property industry," said Richard Wells, Managing Director of Insight Venture Partners, Anaqua's current controlling stakeholder. "We wish the company and the management team well as they enter this next phase of scaling."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

William Blair Company, LLC served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Anaqua. Evercore Inc served as financial advisor and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Astorg.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com.

About Astorg

Astorg is an independent private equity group with over €8 billion of assets under management. Astorg seeks to partner with entrepreneurial management teams to acquire global companies and create value through the provision of strategic guidance, experienced governance and adequate capital. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body enhancing its reactivity. Though not specialized, Astorg has gathered valuable industry expertise in software, healthcare, business-to-business professional services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Milan.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Its mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight Venture Partners encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity.

For further information about Insight Venture Partners: www.insightpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005883/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Hollis

PR Manager, Anaqua

617-375-2626

ahollis@Anaqua.com