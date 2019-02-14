

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The European Union agreed on a new copyright law aimed. The deal comes after months of opposition and lobbying from internet giants and open-internet activists that led to a stalemate among EU governments.



Two controversial parts of the draft bill held up negotiations. One, aimed at platforms that allow users to upload content, would make the platforms liable for copyright violations. The other would allow news publishers to negotiate licenses with aggregators such as Google. Any search results that go beyond one word or 'very short extracts' of news articles would be subject to such licenses.



