CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Apple's (AAPL) corporate secretary, Gene Levoff, alleging insider trading.



The SEC said Levoff used his position to unlawfully trade Apple securities. On at least three occasions in 2015 and 2016, Levoff traded on the basis of insider information, and profited and avoided losses of approximately $382,000. Levoff was terminated by Apple in September 2018.



