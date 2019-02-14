Cirque du Soleil and Openbravo Strengthen Their Partnership for the Next 5 Years

BARCELONA, Spain and MONTREAL, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Openbravo, the global retail software solution vendor for agile and innovative retailing, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract by Cirque du Soleil. The new contract extends the current agreement dating from 2014 to deploy Openbravo POS software for its merchandising stores and across its 18 permanent and touring shows around the globe.

The use of Openbravo software will enable Cirque du Soleil to continue innovating at the point of sale with the introduction of new capabilities aimed at delivering an improved customer experience in all its merchandising stores and shows, as well as to progress with its omnichannel strategy.

"We are pleased to continueour relationship with Openbravo as they have amply demonstrated that they are strongly committed to our business objectives," said Pierre-Luc Bisaillon, CIO, Cirque du Soleil. "With this new contract, we expect to accelerate the transformation of the shopping experience in our merchandising stores and shows, while continue to benefit from improvements in efficiency and cost savings that comewith Openbravo'scomprehensive functional coverage."

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to continue strengthening our partnership with such a highly respected market leader like Cirque du Soleil," said Marco de Vries, CEO, Openbravo."This new 5-year partnershiprepresents for us an important vote of confidence in Openbravo. It builds on anexisting excellent business relationshipdeveloped over the past few years and demonstrates the conviction of our respective teams of the value Openbravo can bring to Cirque du Soleil to help achieve its business and growth objectives."

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 190 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,400 artists, from nearly 70 countries.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group creates content for a broad range of audacious projects. On top of producing world-renowned shows, the organization has extended its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit http://www.cdsentertainmentgroup.com .

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global retail software solution vendor for agile and innovative retailing that provides comprehensive omnichannel and supply chain capabilities. It is built on a highly flexible, mobile-enabled technology platform, which allows retailers to innovate more and faster, and to manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries and over 16,000 back-office users and 25,000 points of sale currently using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel solution on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Visit http://www.openbravo.com to learn more.

