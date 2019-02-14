DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Agreement Airbus SE: Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet, sign new widebody orders 14-Feb-2019 / 05:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 14February 2019* *Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet, sign new widebody orders * *- *Emirates to reduce its A380 orderbook by 39 aircraft - Orders 40 A330neo and 30 A350s - Last delivery of A380 scheduled for 2021 Following a review of its operations, and in light of developments in aircraft and engine technologies, Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook from 162 to 123 aircraft. Emirates will take delivery of 14 further A380s over the next two years. As a consequence and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021. Emirates has also decided to continue growing with Airbus' newest generation, flexible widebody aircraft, ordering 40 A330-900 and 30 A350-900 aircraft. "As a result of this decision we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production, despite all our sales efforts with other airlines in recent years. This leads to the end of A380 deliveries in 2021," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders. "The consequences of this decision are largely embedded in our 2018 full year results". "The A380 is not only an outstanding engineering and industrial achievement. Passengers all over the world love to fly on this great aircraft. Hence today's announcement is painful for us and the A380 communities worldwide. But, keep in mind that A380s will still roam the skies for many years to come and Airbus will of course continue to fully support the A380 operators," Tom Enders added. "The A380 is Emirates' flagship and has contributed to the airline's success for more than ten years. As much as we regret the airline's position, selecting the A330neo and A350 for its future growth is a great endorsement of our very competitive widebody aircraft family," said Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO. "Going forward, we are fully committed to deliver on the longstanding confidence Emirates is placing in Airbus." Airbus will start discussions with its social partners in the next few weeks regarding the 3,000 to 3,500 positions potentially impacted over the next three years. However, the ongoing A320 ramp-up and the new widebody order from Emirates Airline will offer a significant number of internal mobility opportunities. * * * *Contacts for the Media* Stefan Schaffrath Stefan.Schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 09 55 92 Justin Dubon Justin.Dubon@airbus.com +33 674 97 49 51 Anne Galabert Anne.Galabert@airbus.com +33 567 19 04 48 Selene Vega Ruz Selene.vega-ruz@airbus.com +33 582 05 57 07 Samsana Ismail Samsana.ismail@airbus.com +971 56 171 7025 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 775795 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

February 13, 2019 23:59 ET (04:59 GMT)