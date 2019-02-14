Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSXV: GRB) (OTC: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that the Sage Ranch management team lead by Greenbriar's Stuart Nacht, successfully received unanimous 4-0 approval from the Tehachapi City Planning and Zoning Commission. The Greenbriar team was supported by the world famous JZMK Partners, Architects and Planners, (https://jzmkpartners.com). Sage Ranch is a plus 1,000 house community.

JZMK designs multi billion-dollar award winning residential communities throughout the world on a yearly basis and is renowned throughout North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East for exceptional design and community planning.

Greenbriar was further supported by city staff, businesses, the real estate industry and the community at large for Greenbriar bringing to Tehachapi a housing solution that addresses the growing need for correctly priced housing in the heart of America's aviation community, including the historic and famous Edward's Air Force Base, Northrop Aerospace, Space-X, Virgin Galactic and many of the world's leading aviation titans located all within 20 to 40 miles from Sage Ranch.

Tehachapi was named the safest city in Kern County and at a 4,000-foot elevation, Tehachapi has a snow based winter season yet located 90 miles Northeast of Los Angeles and the warm beach communities.

Greenbriar's next task is to complete the negotiations with several large business and governmental agencies to lease most of the development under long term lease arrangements to benefit employees relocating to this hub of aviation excellence.

For more information see www.greenbriarcapitalcorp.com.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy, sustainable real estate, real estate blockchain, and artificial intelligence. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

