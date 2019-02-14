sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,849 Euro		+0,001
+0,12 %
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KITRON ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.02.2019 | 07:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.40 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 30 April 2019

* Ex-date: 2 May 2019

* Record date: 3 May 2019

* Payment date: On or about 10 May 2019

* Date of approval: 30 April 2019

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)