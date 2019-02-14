

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 consolidated net income climbed to 3.05 billion euros from last year's 2.36 billion euros. Earnings per share were 3.94 euros, up from 3.05 euros a year ago.



Consolidated EBIT amounted to 5.05 billion euros, higher than 2.67 billion euros a year ago. Consolidated EBIT adjusted totaled 5.83 billion euros, compared to 3.19 billion euros a year ago.



Consolidated revenues increased to 63.7 billion euros from 59.0 billion euros last year, mainly reflecting the record commercial aircraft deliveries. At Airbus, a total of 800 commercial aircraft were delivered, up from 718 aircraft a year ago.



Consolidated order intake in 2018 totaled 55.5 billion euros with the consolidated order book valued at 460 billion euros as on December 31, 2018 under IFRS 15.



Further, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a 2018 dividend of 1.65 euros per share on 17 April 2019, up 10 percent from 1.50 euros per share last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Airbus expects to deliver an increase in EBIT Adjusted of approximately +15% compared to 2018 and FCF before M&A and Customer Financing of approximately 4 billion euros.



As the basis for its 2019 guidance, the Company expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



