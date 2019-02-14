-2-

By Robert Wall

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) on Thursday pulled the plug on its poorly selling A380 superjumbo even as it posted record profit and said it would boost airliner production to take advantage of a boom in global air travel and keep pace with rival Boeing Co (BA).

Airbus said it would stop building the A380 in 2021 after Dubai-based Emirates cut its A380 order by 39 planes. The state-owned carrier will instead buy 40 A330neo and 30 A350 long-haul planes.

Airbus said full-year net profit rose about 30% to EUR3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) as plane deliveries hit a company record. The company booked EUR64 billion in sales.

Airbus's more closely watched adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to EUR4.8 billion from EUR2.4 billion. The figure should grow about 15% this year, it said.

The Toulouse, France-based company said deliveries would rise again in 2019. Airbus said it would hand over 880 to 890 planes this year after delivering 800 in 2018.

Boeing shares have taken off in recent weeks after the company promised to build as many as 905 airliners this year, an industry record, up from the 806 high it set last year.

Airbus also said it generated EUR2.9 billion in free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing last year. That figure should rise to EUR4 billion this year. Boeing has promised as much as $17.5 billion operating cash flow in 2019.

