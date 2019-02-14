

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that fiscal 2018 net income group share increased 8.6 percent to 2.33 billion euros from last year's 2.15 billion euros. Earnings per share were 4.21 euros, up 9.3 percent from 3.85 euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITA was 3.87 billion euros, up 6.1 percent. Adjusted EBITA margin grew 30 basis points to 15.1 percent.



Revenues for the year increased 3.9 percent to 25.72 billion euros from 24.74 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, in the current macro environment, the Group expects continued positive growth in aggregate as it continues to deploy its strategic priorities in key markets.



The company expects adjusted EBITA growth between 4% and 7% organic. This would be achieved through a combination of organic revenue growth and margin improvement. The company expects revenue growth of 3% to 5% organic, and adjusted EBITA margin growth of up 20 to 50 basis points organic. The improvement is expected to be more pronounced in the second part of the year



Further, the company reaffirmed its medium term ambition, from 2019 to 2021, expecting 3% to 6% organic growth in revenues, on average. Over the next 3 years, the Group will continue to focus on profitability levers within its control, with an aim to improve its adj. EBITA margin by c. +200 basis points at constant FX.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX