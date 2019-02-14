

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported fiscal 2018 net income of 3.45 billion euros compared to 5.31 billion euros, prior year. The Group said the decline in net income came mainly from Nissan's contribution, down 1.28 billion euros, which notably benefited in 2017 from a one-off gain of 1.02 billion euros. Net income per share was 12.24 euros compared to 19.23 euros.



Fiscal 2018 group revenues were down 2.3% to 57.42 billion euros. At constant exchange rate, revenues would have risen by 2.5%. Sales were up 3.2% to 3.9 million units including Jinbei and Huasong brands as of January 1, 2018. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues decreased 4.4% to 51.17 billion euros, including the negative impact from the change in interest rate subsidies allocation between the Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment and Sales Financing of 555 million euros.



For 2019, Groupe Renault expects to: increase revenues (at constant scope and exchange rates); and achieve a group operating margin of around 6%.



The Group said a dividend of 3.55 euros per share, stable with last year, will be submitted for approval at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX