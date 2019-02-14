

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to publish German preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter and wholesale price index for January at 2:00 am ET Thursday. The economy is forecast to expand by 0.1 percent on quarter, after contracting 2 percent in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 125.26 against the yen, 1.1372 against the franc, 1.1279 against the greenback and 0.8764 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



