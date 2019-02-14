

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Life insurance company Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income attributable to Owners plunged 69 percent to 744 million euros from 2.36 billion euros last year.



Net underlying earnings were 1.75 billion euros, compared to 1.57 billion euros a year ago. Underlying earnings before tax were 2.07 billion euros, compared to 2.14 billion euros a year ago.



In the second half, net income declined to 253 million euros, mainly reflecting fair value losses as a result of market movements, and an increase in Other charges. Underlying earnings before tax decreased 8% to 1.01 billion euros.



In the second half, net outflows were 8.5 billion euros mainly due to outflows in the US Retirement Plans business.



New life sales declined 7 percent to 398 million euros, impacted by lower indexed universal life and term life sales in the US.



New premium production for accident & health insurance decreased 69% to 95 million euros. New premium production for property & casualty insurance increased 15% to 60 million euros, driven by higher sales in Hungary.



Gross deposits decreased by 13% to 58 billion euros mainly driven by lower deposits on the platform in the United Kingdom and in Asset Management.



Alex Wynaendts, CEO, said, 'The second half of 2018 was challenging, as we experienced a significant decline in the markets towards the end of the year. This impacted the value of our customers' investments, and thereby the results of our administration and services businesses.'



Further, the company proposed final 2018 dividend per share of 0.15 euro. Full year dividend increased by 2 cents compared with 2017.



