February 14, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that a structured product called Autocall Suomi Takuukuponki will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki today. Autocall Suomi Takuukuponki is issued by Investec Bank plc and arranged by Garantum. Autocall Suomi Takuukuponki is the first structured product issued by Investec Bank on Nasdaq Helsinki, and it is listed under ISIN code FI4000354303. Investec Bank plc is a specialist bank and private client wealth manager. It offers a range of financial products and services, including structured products to help clients meet their investment and wealth goals. "We're proud to be listing our first structured product on Nasdaq Helsinki," comments Andreas Regen of Investec Bank plc. "We plan to continue to introduce new, compelling structured products to provide value to investors as we build our presence in the Nordics." Garantum was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2004 as a specialist in derivatives-based investment solutions. While today Garantum is one of the leading distributors of structured products in the Nordics, it also offers a broad range of financial products and services. "Garantum is one of the pioneers of structured investment solutions and as such we have always appreciated strong partners in the value chain. Nasdaq is a long-standing partner and we are very pleased to be able to list all our public products on their exchanges in Stockholm or Helsinki. By listing on Nasdaq's exchanges we add transparency and liquidity to the many positives already inherent in a structured products," comments Mikael Axelsson, CEO Garantum Fondkomission AB. Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Head of Fixed Income Listings at Nasdaq Nordic says: "We are pleased to welcome Investec Bank plc as a new issuer on Nasdaq Helsinki and Garantum as a proven partner with structured product distribution. As an additional feature, Garantum will provide daily bids on the structured product listed today, which is a vital step making the market more transparent. We are looking forward to be able to grow the Finnish market together with issuers, distributers and investors." About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (9) 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com