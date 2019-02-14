

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Thursday that it has secured an order for Trent 7000 engines to power 40 Airbus A330neo aircraft from UAE-based Emirates.



The order includes Rolls-Royce's flagship TotalCare long term service support. Emirates has also ordered 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, powered by the Trent XWB, also to be covered by TotalCare. Both engine types are the sole powerplant for their respective aircraft.



Under an agreement reached with Emirates, the company will also provide Trent 900 engines for a further 14 Airbus A380s, taking the total Emirates A380 fleet powered by Trent 900 engines to 33 aircraft. This agreement supersedes previous deals with Emirates for a total of 52 A380 aircraft powered by the Trent 900.



Regarding the Airbus' decision to end A380 deliveries in 2021, Rolls-Royce said it will provide engines for the 17 remaining Trent 900-powered Airbus A380s to be delivered to customers including Emirates and will support the whole Trent 900 fleet in service throughout its lifetime.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX