

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc (AVV.L) Thursday, in its nine-month trading update, said it delivered low double-digit revenue growth and that the outlook for full year remains positive.



The Group noted that trends seen in the first half continued into the third quarter, and as in the first half, revenue growth included the impact of strong sales execution, with some benefit of upfront revenue recognition on multiyear rental contracts.



The integration of the heritage AVEVA and Schneider Electric industrial software business has progressed well, the Group added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX