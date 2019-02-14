How Smart Technology will Disrupt Food and Drink, Reports just-drinks & just-food

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Food and drinks companies need to get serious about smart technology in order to stay connected with consumers, according to the latest report from FUTURES, the new service from just-food and just-drinks .

'Meaningful connections: The future of smart technology in food and drink', compiled by US-based food and grocery expert Victor Martino, investigates the dawn of the 'what we want, when we want it' age, and how this shift in consumer attitudes towards smart technology will change every stage of the farm to fork process.

FUTURES editor Lucy Britner said: "As consumers invite smart appliances into their homes, and grocers look to smart tech to help with efficiency, the entire process from raw materials to the end consumer will continue to become more connected.

"Brands will have to form strategic alliances with smart appliance companies, as well as omnichannel retailers in order to connect with consumers in their homes.

"Companies will also have to weigh up the impact of evolving AI and the plethora of choice for consumers when it comes to brand loyalty, personalisation, and shopper motivation."

This is the fifth in a series of future insights reports, designed to look at what will disrupt the food and drinks industries and offer insight into what businesses can start to do now.

Key features in the report include:

?Five megatrends driving connected technology

?A case study from enterprise software company SAP

?A closer look at the companies driving innovation

?Five things food and drinks companies can start to do now

FUTURES was launched in October 2018 by just-food & just-drinks' parent company Aroq.

Starting with a series of digital magazines, the FUTURES service covers everything from new technologies to emerging consumer trends. The first edition studies the growth of autonomous grocery delivery and how it is likely to impact the food and drinks industries, while the second edition explores the world of cannabis in food and drinks. Report number three looks at the possibility of a world without plastic and number four investigates the future of personalised nutrition.

Visit the just-food or just-drinks FUTURES microsite to download this report - and the previous four - for FREE.

