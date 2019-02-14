Quod Financial Announces That Aspect Capital (Aspect) Has Deployed Their Data-driven Execution Management System (EMS)

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quod Financial today announced that Aspect Capital, the $6.7bn systematic investment manager, is implementing Quod Financial's EMS, a multi-asset trading system across its range of quantitative investment solutions.

Quod Financial provides Aspect with a flexible and scalable execution architecture with the benefits of improved efficiency and reduced execution costs. This project will aim to consolidate Aspect's execution technology across multiple asset classes (including FX, Futures and Equity derivatives) and over 20 banks, brokers and venues. This is complemented by real-time and post-trade analytics.

Alexis Blair, Director of Trading - Aspect Capital, said: "We are delighted to be working with Quod Financial to implement their Financial EMS. As we continue to diversify our product range, Quod's innovative platform and long-term expertise in execution management make them the ideal partner to scale our execution capabilities in a cost effective manner."

Medan Gabbay, Chief Revenue Officer - Quod Financial, said: "Aspect Capital started this project to use our well established technology to enhance their own execution. Their scientific and technology focused approach to trading made our advanced execution platform a clear choice. Our tight collaboration with Aspect Capital, as with all our clients, provides a foundation for continued innovation in bringing data-driven trading to the mainstream market."

About Aspect Capital:

Aspect Capital Limited (Aspect) is a UK-based systematic investment manager with offices in London, Stamford (CT) and Hong Kong. Aspect applies a systematic and quantitative approach to investment management, with the aim of generating high-quality and diversifying alpha for its clients' portfolios. The company currently manages US$6.7bn, in a variety of investment solutions spanning four broad categories: managed futures, alternative risk premia, multi-strategy and currency solutions.

About Quod Financial:

Quod Financial Limited (Quod) is an award-winning Trading Platform provider, specialising in Multi-Asset Trading for FX, Equities and Derivatives. The Quod Adaptive Execution Platform is a comprehensive tool to address the tectonic shift in the buy-side industry. The suite of products improves execution outcomes, automates core trading, provides insight into executions, reduces costs and reuses data to create intelligence in real-time.

