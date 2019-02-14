

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported profit before tax of 106.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 96.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 16.1 pence compared to 14.4 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was up 2% at 129.4 million pounds, for the period. Adjusted earnings per share improved to 17.3 pence from 16.8 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased 8% to 355.6 million pounds. Insurance traded well, delivering 4% for the fiscal year. Money performance improved, particularly in the second half of the year, growing at 3% for the full year.



Looking forward, the Board is confident of delivering market expectations for the year. Trading in the first six weeks is encouraging, the Group said.



For 2018, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 8.10 pence per share, making the proposed full-year dividend 11.05 pence per share. The Group said a 6% increase in the 2018 proposed full-year dividend is in line with its progressive dividend policy and dividend cover is maintained at 1.6 times.



The final dividend of 8.10 pence per share will be paid on 16 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2019, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 May 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX