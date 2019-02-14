

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KIRIN (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported that profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year ended 31, 2018 declined to 164.20 billion yen or 183.53 yen per share, from 241.99 billion yen or 265.14 yen last year.



Revenue from continuing operations was 1.93 trillion yen compared to 1.86 trillion yen in the previous year.



For fiscal year 2019, the company projects profit attributable to owners of the company of 120 billion yen or 136.67 yen per basic share, and revenue of 2.00 trillion yen.



Kirin Holdings, Company announced Kirin Group Vision 2027, which outlines a strategic initiative to propel the Kirin Group, which has completed a series of restructuring efforts, into a new stage of growth. The company also unveiled the Kirin Group Medium-Term Business Plan for FY2019-2021, which serves as the first three-year-phase action plan to achieve KV2027.



In pursuit of CSV management, the Kirin Group will redouble its efforts to address three key social issues-'health and well-being,' 'community engagement,' and 'the environment'-while continuing to play its role as a responsible alcohol producer.



The Kirin Group said it will establish new businesses bridging pharmaceuticals and food & beverages, and grow them into another core of the Group, by leveraging the organizational excellence and assets that the Group has amassed over the years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX