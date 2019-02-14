

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) announced Thursday that Andy McCue, CEO, has informed the Board of his decision to leave the Company due to extenuating personal circumstances.



Regarding its trading, the company said the current trading remains in line with expectations and TRG will announce its Preliminary results on March 15.



The company said a search for a new CEO will commence immediately, and an announcement will be made regarding McCue's successor in due course.



The company said it expects McCue to remain in position while his successor is being recruited.



Debbie Hewitt, Chairman, said, 'Andy has brought a strong vision, developed a first-class team and laid the foundation of the Company's transformation. Whilst we are clearly disappointed that he will not be able to provide the long-term leadership for the business, we understand and respect the decision he has made purely on personal grounds.'



