Correction: Stora Enso's Annual Report 2018 Published

Stora Enso's Annual Report 2018 has been published at storaenso.com/annualreport2018. The Annual Report 2018 consists of four sections: Strategy, Sustainability, Financials and Governance.

Strategy explains how our transformation is progressing and how we create value as a renewable materials company, highlighting key events from all divisions.

Sustainability covers Stora Enso's social, environmental, and economic sustainability performance.

Financials consists of the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements, Stora Enso in capital markets, and our tax footprint. The non-financial reporting according to the Finnish Accounting Act is included in the report of the Board of Directors. The official audited financial statements in Finnish and a Swedish translation can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport2018.

Governance covers Stora Enso's governance policy, practices, and actions as well as remuneration in 2018.

An English translation of the Parent Company Financial Statements for 2018 can be downloaded at the group's website at storaenso.com/en/download-centre.

About Stora Enso

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

