Top 15 Small Satellite Companies Dominate with 81% of the Global Small Satellite Market Says New Visiongain Market Report

LONDON, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 15 Small Satellite Companies 2019

Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Suppliers of Nanosatellite, Minisatellite, Femtosatellite, Microsatellite, Picosatellite for Application Including Meteorology, Earthquake/Seismic Monitoring, Security/Surveillance, and Scientific Research

The global Top 15 Small Satellite Companies 2019 provides the reader with a thorough overview of the competitive landscape in the Small Satellite market and to identify key growth areas and business opportunities. The report is valuable for anyone who wants to understand the dynamics of Small Satellite industry and the implementation and adoption of Small Satellite services. It will be useful for existing players, new entrants and businesses who wish to expand into this sector or explore a new geographical region for market development.

Report highlights

• 200 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Small Satellite Companies System

• Space Systems Loral

• Airbus Defense and Space and SST Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• (Northrop Grumman) Orbital ATK

• Boeing

• (Thales Group) Thales Alenia Space

• Mitsubishi Electric.

• Harris Corporation

• Spire Global Inc.

• Planet Labs Inc.

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Dauria Aerospace Ltd.

• ISS Reshetnevn

• Global Top 15 Small Satellite Companies 2019

• Top 15 Leading companies in the Small Satellite Companies Market 2019

• Leading Companies in the Small Satellite Companies Market Financial Analysis

• Leading Companies in the Small Satellite Companies Market Share Analysis

• Leading Companies in the Small Satellite Companies Product Portfolio Analysis

• Recent Developments in the Small Satellite Market

AAC Microtec

ABLE Engineering Inc

Adcole Maryland Aerospace

Adcole Maryland Aerospace, LLC

Aeroflex

Aerojet

Aerospace Corporation

Airbus Defense and Space

Aitech

Alenia Spazio

Amptek

Anaren

Angels Technologies Corporation

Antrix

APCO Technologies

APT Satellite

Arde

ATK

Austrian Aerospace

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

Berlin Space Technologies Inc.

Blink Astro LLC

Blue Canyon Technologies

Boeing

Bradford Engineering

CGWIC

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

ChinaSatcom

Clyde Space

Clyde Space Ltd

CMC Electronics

COM DEV

Compagnia Generale per lo Spazio

Credowan

CRISA

Dauria Aerospace Ltd.

EaglePicher

EMS Technologies

Endurosat

Eutelsat

Galileo Industries

GAUSS Srl

General Dynamics

GomSpace

Harris Corporation

Honeywell

Indian Space Research Organization

Inmarsat

Intersil

ISIS (Innovative Solutions In Space)

ISS Reshetnevn

ITT Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magellan Aerospace

Millennium Space Systems

Mitsubishi Electric.

NanoAvionics

Nanoracks

NearSpace Launch

NEXEYA

OHB-System

Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)

OSC

Planet Labs Inc.

Pumpkin Space Systems

Raytheon Company

RKK Energia

RSCC

Satellogic

Shin Satellite Plc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Space Inventor

Space Systems Loral

Spacecom Ltd.

Spaceflight Industries

SpaceQuest Ltd

Spire Global Inc.

SST Ltd.

Taqnia Space

Terran Orbital

Thales Alenia Space (Thales Group)

Tyvak

United Launch Alliance

UTIAS Space Flight Laboratory

Vector Space Systems

