Correction refers to market in attachment, as well as market in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Mangold AB with effect from 2019-02-15. Last day of trading is set to 2026-05-25. The instrument will be listed on STO FN Bond Market Retail. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709150