NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with PCG Advisory Group to Bolster its Strategic Communications Division

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMSC') today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with New York based PCG Advisory, Inc ('PCG') led by Founder and CEO, Jeff Ramson. The alliance will bolster NMSC's Strategic Communications division and will enable each firm to cross market the other's respective services and expertise to a broader national market base.

Founded in 2008 by Mr. Ramson, PCG is a leading strategic advisory services firm specializing in providing investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies with specific expertise in ife sciences, technology, fintech, blockchain technologies and other emerging growth industries. As part of the agreement, senior members of the NMSC team will work with PCG's team, providing PCG a dedicated West Coast presence and NMSC with significant representation.

'Having worked with Jeff and the PCG team over the last year, both parties recognized many cross over synergies that have resulted in value-added client service and satisfaction with the recognition that PCG was the obvious choice as a partner for NMSC,' commented Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner of NMSC.

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG said, 'We're very excited to formalize our relationship with NMS Consulting. The challenge of expansion eventually comes down to the right people and we are extremely confident that working with Trevor and the NMSC team is the opportunity we have been looking for especially with their west coast presence.'

The relationship has already begun to yield positive results for both firms and their clients, specifically with NMSC's clients having access to PCG's suite of market leading investor relations and advisory services.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

