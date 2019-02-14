

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $464 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $605 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $6.12 billion from $5.80 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $605 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $6.12 Bln vs. $5.80 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX