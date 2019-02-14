EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring(R) Comes to Vienna for Europe's Most Important Springtime Life Science Partnering Event

CARLSBAD, CA and VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / The thirteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) international partnering conference meets in Vienna, Austria, March 25-27, 2019, at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center. The event is produced by EBD Group and hosted by LISAvienna, a joint life science platform operated by the Vienna Business Agency and Austria Wirtschaftsservice on behalf of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs and the City of Vienna.

More than 2,500 senior executives from 1,500+ leading international biotech and pharmaceutical companies, investors and business development team members will attend this annual event, held this year in a biotech hub known for its thriving life science community where most of the top 20 multinational companies in biotech, pharma and medical devices have a presence, taking advantage of Austria's ideal geographical location at the heart of Europe.

The country's life science sector includes 917 companies and 55 research and educational institutions developing new diagnostics, biomarkers, anti-infective medicines including vaccines, and treatments for cancer and allergies, while also targeting the enormous economic potential at the interface between biotech, IT and medtech.

"We are very excited to be working with EBD Group to bring their springtime flagship event to Vienna," said Eva Czernohorszky, the Vienna Business Agency's representative at LISAvienna. "Vienna is a great place for top-notch international events and has a diverse biotech ecosystem. We offer 360 support for innovative startups."

"Austria is a life science hub due to excellent research, more than 900 life science companies and a perfect central European location. We are particularly strong in anti-infective and oncology drugs, eHealth, medical imaging and industrial biotech," said Johannes Sarx, the Austria Wirtschaftsservice's representative at LISAvienna.

"BIO-Europe Spring is the most significant industry event of the new year where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together to access hundreds of potential partners for favorable deals toward the development of therapies and cures," said Anna Chrisman, Managing Director of EBD Group and KNect365 Life Sciences. "We're so happy to bring the event to Vienna after two highly productive and successful BIO-Europe conferences there in the last ten years."

One-to-one partnering meetings facilitated by EBD Group's partneringONE(R) are a key business strategy that have transformed the drug development industry by facilitating collaboration between innovators and biopharma executives from every corner of the globe. Company presentations by early stage projects, innovative startups, established biotechs and midsize pharma companies are also a focus of the event and enable innovators to present directly to potential investors, pharma and development partners.

Last year's event featured:

- 14,500 one-to-one meetings

- 3,609 licensing opportunities posted

- 2,486 delegates

- 1,426 companies

- 106 company presentations

- 69 exhibitors

- 55 countries represented

- 20 workshops and panels

Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our seven landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.



Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.



Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

