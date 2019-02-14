EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 FEBRUARY 2019 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LEADDESK OY At the request of LeadDesk Oy, LeadDesk Oy's shares will be traded on First North as from February 15, 2019. Short name: LEADD Number of shares: 4 507 357 ISIN code: FI4000364120 Order book ID: 168114 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 2299022-8 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table/230 Mic code: FNFI ICB Classification Industry: 9000 Technology Super sector: 9500 Technology The company's name will be changed to LeadDesk Oyj on February 15, 2019, presuming that the change will be registered in the trade register on February 15, 2019. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on +358 40 561 3516. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************** TIEDOTE 14.2.2019 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI, LEADDESK OY LeadDesk Oy:n pyynnöstä LeadDesk Oy:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North -markkinapaikalla alkaen 15.2.2019. Kaupankäyntitunnus: LEADD Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 4 507 357 ISIN-koodi: FI4000364120 Order book ID: 168114 ADT-arvo: 400 000 Y-tunnus: 2299022-8 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table/230 Markkinapaikka: FNFI ICB-Toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 9000 Teknologia Ylätoimialaluokka: 9500 Teknologia Yhtiön nimi muuttuu LeadDesk Oyj:ksi 15.2.2019, edellyttäen, että muutos rekisteröidään kaupparekisteriin 15.2.2019. Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Oaklins Merasco Oy:n, pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Oaklins Merasco Oy puh. +358 40 561 3516. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260