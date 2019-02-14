Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OCTQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us") (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the second quarter of our 2019 fiscal year. Our revenue increased by 50.03% compared to the same period of the previous year as we continue to develop, manufacture and distribute new hemp derivative products".

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Selected Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018:

December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance % Revenues $ 2,714,157 $ 1,809,040 $ 905,117 50.03% Humankind 2,684,885 $ 1,809,040 $ 875,845 48.41% HLJ Huimeijia 29,272 - 29,272 - Cost of Goods Sold $ 688,076 $ 1,153,077 $ (465,001) (40.33%) Humankind 653,157 $ 1,153,077 $ (499,920) (43.36%) HLJ Huimeijia 34,919 - 34,919 - Gross Profit $ 2,026,081 $ 655,963 $ 1,370,118 208.87% Humankind 2,031,728 655,963 1,375,765 209.7% HLJ Huimeijia (5,647) - (5,647) -

Revenue

Total revenues increased by $905,117, or 50.03%, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $875,845 or 48.41% in Humankind's revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in Humankind's sales revenues was primarily due to the increased demand of new products. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia's sales revenue was primarily due to small-scale production after obtaining a new GMP certificate.

Cost of Goods Sold



Our total cost of sales decreased by $465,001, or 40.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease in the overall cost of sales was attributed to the decrease of $499,920 or 43.36% in Humankind's cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. This decrease aligned with the decrease in sales volume of products sold by Humankind. The significant decline in the cost of the main business was mainly due to the lower unit cost of new products and the fact that the old products were no longer sold for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared with the same period in 2017. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia cost of sales was primarily due to the small-scale production.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $1,370,118, or 208.87%, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. This change was consistent with the change in the main products in Humankind. As HLJ Huimeijia resumed production for a short period of time, the output of the products is small, but the fixed cost of the apportionment has not decreased, resulting in high cost of the product. After the Company operates normally, the cost is expected to return to a reasonable level.

Net Income

Net Income was $1,117,265 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss of $110,573 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This increase of $1,227,838 in net profit was primarily attributable to an increase of $939,049 in the net income from Humankind.

Net Income per share was $0.0170 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net loss per share was $0.0017 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2018:

December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance % Revenues $ 4,855,982 $ 3,325,007 $ 1,530,975 46.04% Humankind HLJ 4,810,393 $ 3,325,007 $ 1,485,386 44.67% Huimeijia 45,589 - 45,589 - Cost of Goods Sold $ 1,161,817 $ 2,132,710 $ (970,893) (45.52%) Humankind 1,106,433 $ 2,132,710 $ (1,026,277) (48.12%) HLJ Huimeijia 55,384 - 55,384 - Gross Profit $ 3,694,165 $ 1,192,297 $ 2,501,868 209.84% Humankind 3,703,960 1,192,297 2,511,663 210.66% HLJ Huimeijia (9,795 ) - (9,795) -

Total revenues increased by $1,530,975, or 46.04% for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $1,485,386 or 44.67% in Humankind's revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in Humankind's sales revenues was primarily due to the increased demand of the new products. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia's sales revenue was primarily due to small-scale production after obtaining a new GMP certificate.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales decreased by $970,893, or 45.52%, for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease in the overall cost of sales was attributed to the decrease of $1,026,277 or 48.12% in Humankind's cost of sales for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The significant decline in the cost of the main business was mainly due to the lower unit cost of new products and the fact that the old products were no longer sold for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $2,501,868, or 209.84%, for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. This change was consistent with the change in the main products in Humankind. As HLJ Huimeijia resumed production for a short period of time, the output of the product is small, but the fixed cost of the apportionment has not decreased, resulting in high cost of the products. After the Company operates normally, the cost is expected to return to a reasonable level.

Net Income

Net Income was $1,749,481 for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the net loss $289,743 for the six months ended December 31, 2017. This increase of $2,039,224 in net profit was primarily attributable to an increase of $1,744,458 in Humankind.

Net Income per share was $0.0267 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and net loss per share was $0.0044 for the six months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.

China Health owns GMP certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; thus, these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

December 31, June 30, 2018 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,748,905 $ 32,614,910 Accounts receivable, net 2,676,783 1,455,433 Inventory 820,343 452,397 Other receivables, net 27,390 30,611 Advances to suppliers 18,791 94,749 Prepayments 47,530 20,462 Total current assets 36,339,742 34,668,562 Property, plants and equipment, net 3,542,840 3,724,490 Intangible assets, net 3,012,293 3,372,501 Construction in progress 1,174,800 1,134,834 Prepayments - Non-Current 19,387 30,212 Deferred tax assets 2,232 1,970 Total assets $ 44,091,294 $ 42,932,569 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loans $ - $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 499,971 400,109 Other payables 76,341 67,800 Advances from customers 377,560 163,459 Related party debts 6,419,954 6,393,730 Wages payable 290,112 234,668 Total current liabilities 8,440,491 7,688,189 Equity Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,539,737 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 6,554 6,554 Additional paid-in capital 521,987 521,987 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (567,756) 775,302 Statutory reserves 38,679 38,679 Retained earnings 35,651,339 33,901,858 Total stockholders' equity 35,650,803 35,244,380 Total equity 35,650,803 35,244,380 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,091,294 $ 42,932,569 Taxes payable 776,553 428,423

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

For the three Months For the Six Months Ended Ended December December December December 31, 31, 31, 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE $ 2,714,157 $ 1,809,040 $ 4,855,982 $ 3,325,007 COST OF GOODS SOLD 688,076 1,153,077 1,161,817 2,132,710 GROSS PROFIT 2,026,081 655,963 3,694,165 1,192,297 OPERATING EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expenses 142,758 66,750 284,280 208,604 Total operating expenses 549,063 692,356 1,304,575 1,392,062 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 1,477,018 (36,393 ) 2,389,590 (199,765 ) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 26,590 27,863 54,716 52,203 Interest expense (1 ) (25,062 ) (3 ) (48,402 ) Other income/(expenses), net 15,973 147 15,597 36,138 Bank charges (274 ) (415 ) (709 ) (877 ) Exchange Gain - 12,675 - - Total other income, net 42,288 15,208 69,601 39,062 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,519,306 (21,185 ) 2,459,191 (160,703 ) Provision for income taxes (402,041 ) (89,388 ) (709,710 ) (129,040 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,117,265 (110,573 ) 1,749,481 (289,743 ) Foreign currency translation loss (44,937 ) 789,814 (1,343,060 ) 3,035,658 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,072,328 679,241 406,421 2,745,915 Basic & diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.0170 $ (0.0017) $ 0.0267 $ (0.0044 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic & diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,539,737 65,539,737 65,539,737 65,539,737 Selling, general and administrative expenses 406,305 625,606 1,020,295 1,183,458

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months Ended December 31, December31, 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) available to China Health Industries Holdings $ 1,749,481 $ (289,743) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,749,481 (289,743) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 388,576 289,596 Provision for doubtful accounts 13 2,118 Provision for inventories (154,767) (60,719) Deferred taxes loss/(gain) (337) (348) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,279,100) 157,408 Other receivables 2,079 (1,307) Inventory (231,096) 57,255 Advance to suppliers and prepaid expenses 54,401 (27,320) Accounts payables and accrued expenses 115,066 (4,332) Advance from customers and other payables 231,888 (3,694 Amounts due to related parties 248,961 1,882,464 Wages payable 64,401 (17,560) Taxes payable 360,982 (200,581) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,550,548 1,783,237 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Expenditure in short term investment - 9,034,534 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (112,055) 15,354 Expenditure in construction in progress (82,709) (18,338) Disposal of property, plant and equipment - 361 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries - 903,453 Net cash used in investing activities (194,764) 9,935,364 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of short term loans - (1,505,756) Net cash provided by financing activities - (1,420,671) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,221,789) 1,099,331 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 133,995 11,397,261 32,614,910 21,197,448 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance 32,748,905 32,594,709 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 420,968 $ 972,690 Cash paid for interest expense $ - $ 48,400 Non-cash activities: Loan from related party for the construction of a facility $ 584,147 $ 479,985 Proceeds from related party debts - 85,085

