HL7 and SNOMED International Announce Agreement for Free Set of Terms for Use with International Patient Summary

Orlando, Fl., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International and Health Level Seven International (HL7) announce today the formalization of a license agreement in which a relevant 'Free for Use' Set of SNOMED CT coded concepts will be used within the HL7 International Patient Summary (IPS).Health Level Seven International (HL7) is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited standards developing organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services.

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit, member-owned and driven international organization charged with maintaining and releasing the SNOMED CT clinical terminology product; the world's most comprehensive clinical terminology. Presently comprised of 38 Member countries globally, SNOMED International supports the role that structured clinical terminology plays in cross border migration, and by extension the delivery of health care services.

An IPS document is an electronic health record extract containing essential healthcare information for use in the unscheduled, cross-border care scenario, as well as for local, regional and other care scenarios. It is international in scope and fully aligned with CEN's upcoming European Standard for the Patient Summary. The SNOMED CT International Patient Summary (IPS) Free set consists of more than 8,000 terms for use in implementations of the HL7 CDA R2 and FHIR IPS Implementation guides word-wide.

Organizations, information systems, or mHealth apps creating or receiving an HL7 IPS may or may not have a SNOMED license. For organizations, regions or countries that have a SNOMED license, the SNOMED CT free set enables easier specification of the patient summary requirements and better interoperability, while for those organizations, regions, or countries that do not have SNOMED licenses, the free set enables them to use the data for care and to store within their EHRs. For some, it may provide a starting point for migration to the use of SNOMED CT.

The duration of the agreement is set out for a period of five years over the course of which updates to SNOMED CT content will be made in line with SNOMED International's release schedule.

For more information on the HL7 International Patient Summary, visit http://international-patient-summary.net/mediawiki/index.php. For more information about HL7's CDA standard, visit http://www.hl7.org/implement/standards/product_brief.cfm?product_id=483. For more information on the SNOMED CT IPS Free Set, visit www.snomed.org.





About SNOMED International

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation (IHTSDO.)

About HL7 International

Founded in 1987, Health Level Seven International (HL7) is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited standards developing organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services. HL7 is supported by more than 1,600 members from over 50 countries, including 500+ corporate members representing healthcare providers, government stakeholders, payers, pharmaceutical companies, vendors/suppliers, and consulting firms.





