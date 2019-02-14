Leveraging sophisticated routing strategies to achieve best execution

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced a new partnership with CoinRoutes, a leading provider of consolidated data, smart order routing algorithmic trading for crypto investors, to extend the crypto-asset capabilities of the Vela product stack. The phased program will commence with deploying CoinRoutes' Smart Order Routing (SOR) platform to provide clients with immediate electronic access to crypto-asset trading exchanges.

Vela's Crypto-Asset SOR offering, based on the CoinRoutes platform, provides routing to achieve the best aggregate price across all selected crypto exchanges immediately. The platform provides both aggressive and passive algorithmic strategies allowing clients to trade while retaining complete control over their exchange keys and wallets.

The algorithmic trading suite is informed by the full order books of all crypto exchanges and includes:

SmartPost to intelligently capitalize on exchange economics while minimizing price impact

Scheduled algorithms to ensure trading is completed within a time period

Time Weighted Average Price algorithms to trade uniformly throughout a period

All trading can be subdivided into individual users or strategies. Trading strategies can be assigned limits which are enforced throughout the system. Support is available for margin trading, including allocation of available loans to traders/strategies.

David Weisberger, Co-Founder and CEO at CoinRoutes commented, "We are very pleased to be working with Vela to deliver easy and convenient electronic access to crypto-asset exchanges." Adding, "As Vela is a trusted leader in the FinTech space, we are excited with what the future holds for our partnership and the new solutions we will be able to provide to our mutual clients."

Peggy Sullivan, Chief of Staff at Vela commented, "This launch of Vela's Crypto SOR platform is yet another step forward in delivering innovative solutions that simplify electronic cryptocurrency trading for our institutional global client base." Adding, "Our partnership with CoinRoutes allows traders to leverage sophisticated SOR and algorithmic strategies to achieve best execution. We look forward to continue working with CoinRoutes and providing robust and innovative technology products to support enterprise-grade crypto-asset trading."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

About CoinRoutes

CoinRoutes is a leading provider of Algorithmic trading strategies and market data for crypto digital assets. CoinRoutes software, built from the ground up for digital assets, provides consolidated Market Data & Algorithmic trading that accesses more liquidity than competing platforms. Security concerns for your assets are paramount to us our clients retain sole ownership over their wallets and keys, using our patent pending distributed architecture.

CoinRoutes sources thousands of price levels of order book data from over 40 crypto exchanges, for hundreds of pairs. Traders are empowered by our real-time, fee-inclusive trading benchmarks (CoinRoutes RealPricetm) and our patent pending filtered Consolidated Best Bid and Offer (CBBO) all via APIs.

The CoinRoutes system is a game theory aware, customizable algorithmic suite with real-time notifications, user and strategy level permissions and consolidated APIs, enabling clients to maximize performance while minimizing market impact and trading costs. The system operates 24/7, respecting client limits, including times outside of normal business hours.

