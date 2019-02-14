

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation remained steady in January, after rising slightly in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, the same as in December. In November, inflation was 0.6 percent.



The biggest increase was in the price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 4.4 percent. Prices rose 3.7 percent in restaurants and hotels.



Meanwhile, prices declined 3.3 percent for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance. Clothing and footwear prices fell 1.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in January after remaining unchanged in December.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 0.8 percent annually in January, same as in November and December.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP fell 0.7 percent after a 0.1 percent decline in December.



