Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 14-Feb-2019 / 14:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/02/2019) of GBP58.03m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/02/2019) of GBP42.86m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/02/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 205.58p 20850000 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 199.89p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 193.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.12)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 104.63p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 5.13% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 13/02/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7500 EQS News ID: 776201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2019 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT)