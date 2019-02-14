Riga, Latvia, 2019-02-14 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on February 20, 2019. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government medium term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Compet Compet Non-co Non-co Settle book l ty income itive itive mpetit mpetit ment value date coupon auctio auctio ive ive date (EUR) dates n date n auctio auctio and Total n date n time value and Total for to be time value placin placed for to be g bids (EUR) placin placed (EEST) g bids (EUR) (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 02.11. 02.11.20 20.02. 32 000 20.02. Not 22.02. 5 5023A 2023. 19. 2019. 000 2019. set 2019. 70166 02.11.20 10:00- 14:00- 20. 12:00 15:00 02.11.20 21. 02.11.20 22. 02.11.20 23. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.13 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.