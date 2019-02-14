Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14-Feb-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+---------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+---------------+ |First name: |Friedrich-Peter| +-------------+---------------+ |Last name(s):|Joussen | +-------------+---------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+--------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+--------------+ |9.792 EUR|3290.112 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.794 EUR|3917.600 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.812 EUR|3924.800 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.806 EUR|4314.640 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.832 EUR|4326.080 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.814 EUR|4318.160 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.844 EUR|4922.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.826 EUR|5404.300 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.820 EUR|5401.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.840 EUR|6150.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.824 EUR|9824.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.802 EUR|11037.052 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.808 EUR|13780.240 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.798 EUR|13913.160 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.810 EUR|19620.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.796 EUR|21482.628 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.816 EUR|24540.000 EUR | +---------+--------------+ |9.850 EUR|185908.900 EUR| +---------+--------------+ |9.800 EUR|260425.200 EUR| +---------+--------------+ |9.866 EUR|377147.582 EUR| +---------+--------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |9.8365 EUR|983647.4540 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-02-13; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|XETRA| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7502 EQS News ID: 776233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2019 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)