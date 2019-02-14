Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-14 / 15:30 *Press release* *Change of management at HQ Capital* * Dr. Bernd Türk appointed to the management of HQ Capital * Dr. Georg Wunderlin retires from the management of HQ Capital as of 31 March 2019 * Continued focus on expanding HQ Capital's leading market position in Private Equity and Real Estate *Frankfurt/New York, 14 February 2019* - Dr. Bernd Türk, former spokesman for the management of Harald Quandt Holding, is appointed to the management of HQ Capital. Dr. Türk is a proven finance expert with over 25 years of experience in the financial and banking industry. Dr. Türk follows Dr. Georg Wunderlin, who leaves the firm at his own request to pursue new interests outside of HQ Capital. Dr. Wunderlin has been responsible for HQ Capital as its COO since 2012, and CEO since 2016. Gabriele Quandt, shareholder of the Harald Quandt Group, says: "The Harald Quandt family and the HQ Capital Supervisory Board thank Dr. Wunderlin for his great contribution to the development of HQ Capital in recent years and wish him well. We look forward to further cooperation with Dr. Türk in his new position at HQ Capital." Dr. Georg Wunderlin says: "We have been able to raise significant levels of new assets for HQ Capital in the past years and 2018 has been another record year for the firm. With an excellent team and an impressive client base, HQ Capital is perfectly positioned for future success. I warmly congratulate Bernd on his new position and wish him and the HQ Capital team every success for the future." Dr. Bernd Türk says: "HQ Capital is optimally positioned for further growth. I am looking forward to leading this fine team and the firm into the next phase of development." HQ Capital will continue its growth strategy with the goal of further expanding its position as a leading specialist in private equity and real estate. About HQ Capital HQ Capital is a global alternative asset manager that has been investing in private equity and U.S. real estate on behalf of institutions and family offices since 1989. With approximately $12 billion in assets under management and more than 145 employees across 10 offices worldwide, HQ Capital has the platform and experience needed to effectively allocate capital in private markets. www.hqcapital.com [1] Media contact Ulrich von Rotenhan l Head of Communications & Investor Relations l press@hqcapital.com End of Media Release Issuer: HQ Capital GmbH & Co. KG 2019-02-14 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 776187 2019-02-14 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d2c4790a460be5d63b43e6176cd52645&application_id=776187&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

