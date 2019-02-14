Aurora Cannabis Q2 Financial ReportOne of the harder marijuana stocks to predict in 2018 was Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).Aurora has, for a long while, been among the most intriguing-and at times the most maddening-marijuana companies. Despite all that, ACB stock has surged by 46% since the beginning of 2019. And following the Aurora Cannabis Q2 financial report, I believe it can gain another 50% by year's end.Net revenue hit $54.2 million (all figures CAD), up 83% from the last quarter and a whopping 363% from a year before. While those numbers may seem stellar, they weren't all that unexpected; Canadian marijuana legalization helped spark a huge.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...