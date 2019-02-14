Marijuanastox.com: Three Top Stocks for the Cannabis Retailer Boom

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Cannabis has going mainstream with retail.

Consumers are already seeing CBD-infused beer, food, health, supplements, medications, beauty aids, and clothing. It's even disrupting the $4.2 trillion global wellness industry.

DSW for example, has been running tests in its stores with CBD, announcing plans to expand such products to nearly 100 stores. Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019.

Barney's will launch "The High End," a luxury cannabis retail shop in Beverly Hills, California in partnership with cannabis company, Beboe.

"Barneys New York has always been at the forefront of shifts in culture and lifestyle, and cannabis is no exception,' said Daniella Vitale, Chief Executive Officer & President, Barneys New York. "Many of our customers have made cannabis a part of their lifestyle, and The High End caters to their needs with extraordinary products and service they experience in every facet of Barneys New York."

"There is a demand for high-end CBD products," notes Neiman Marcus, as quoted by CNN. "CBD products are the next big thing in beauty."

As more retailers see the opportunity that DSW, Simon Property, Neiman Marcus, and Barney's already do, the story could become even more explosive.

Along the way, it's creating sizable sales opportunity for several companies, including The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS)(OTCQB: BOSQF), HEXO Corporation (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO), and The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD)(OTC: TGODF)

The Yield Growth Corporation (BOSS)(BOSQF), for example, just announced the launch of six new products with its proprietary hemp root oil under the Urban Juve brand: Vitalize Face Mist, Balance Face Mist, Align Face Mist, Vitalize Daily Ritual Oil, Balance Daily Ritual Oil and Align Daily Ritual Oil.

The six new products now complete Phase One of the Urban Juve product line, bringing the total number of separate product SKU's to 11. Within two weeks the six new products may be purchased online at urbanjuve.com and will be available for sale through retailers. Phase two launch of Urban Juve products is expected to begin in June 2019 and will include 10 more personal care products.

"I'm so impressed at the speed our talented team has brought these high-quality products to market," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth, "We are positioned to be at the forefront of the hemp and cannabis revolution which is disrupting the $4.2 trillion wellness industry."

For More Information on The Yield Growth Corporation,Click Here.

The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD)( TGODF)is developing a distribution hug for large-scale beverage and edible products that can be introduced in Canada and abroad.

"We believe that the beverage and edible market will be the largest single segment of the cannabis market. Cannabis, as the base ingredient, makes these products possible. The medicinal and recreational market for CBD and THC will only increase over time and starting with an organic input is the most important aspect to developing these higher margin products," notes TGOD President Csaba Reider.

For More Information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., Click Here.

HEXO Corporation (HEXO)(HYYDF) recently reached a construction and licensing milestone for the first phase of its one million sq. ft. greenhouse expansion. The milestone will help HEXO increase its annual production capacity to 108,000 kg of dried cannabis.

According to CEO and co-founder Sébastien St. Louis, 'Receiving initial licensing on our 1,000,000 sq. ft. facility is a huge accomplishment for the entire HEXO team. We are proud that the construction project is hitting all its milestones while respecting aggressive timelines and staying on budget. The new production facility allows us to continue to scale-up which, once fully operational, will give customers across Canada access to HEXO products. Our team has been hard at work for the past couple of months nurturing new mother plants and preparing cuttings. We will start moving plants into the new facility with the pre-prepared mother plants and cuttings in alignment with our continuous harvest methodology."

For More Information on HEXO Corporation, Click Here.

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

281-804-7972

ty@wallstreetnation.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535326/Three-Top-Stocks-for-the-Cannabis-Retailer-Boom