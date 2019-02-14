Kindred Group's Nomination Committee Proposals for the Forthcoming AGM

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the following Directors:

Helene Barnekow



Peter Boggs



Gunnel Duveblad



Stefan Lundborg



Anders Ström

The Nomination Committee also proposes election of two new Directors:

Erik Forsberg



Carl-Magnus Månsson

Erik Forsberg, born 1971, is Independent advisor and Director of Stillfront Group (publ).

Previous assignments has been: CFO of Intrum (publ) 2011-2018, CFO of Cision (publ) 2008-2011, Business Area CFO and Group Treasurer at EF Education Group 2001-2008.

Erik Forsberg's background and expertise is as a CFO in public and private companies, in particular in the fields of financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions as well as financing. He holds a MSc Business and Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Carl-Magnus Månsson, born 1966, is President and CEO of Acando AB since 2009. Acando is an IT and Management consulting firm listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm midcap. Previously Carl-Magnus held a number of global roles within Ericsson AB. Since 2016 Carl-Magnus is a Member of the Board at Asiakastieto Group Plc., a provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki midcap. Carl-Magnus Månsson has studied Applied Physics and Electronics at Linköping University.

The two Senior Independent Board members Kristofer Arwin and Peter Friis has notified the Nomination Committee that they will not stand for re-election. Kristofer was appointment in 2008, and Peter was appointed 2014, and both have made an important contribution to the Board through their financial and business expertise.

The AGM will take place in Stockholm on 14 May 2019 and the Notice will be published in early April.

For more information:

Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone +46-70-590-8224

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-s-nomination-committee-proposals-for-the-forthcoming-agm,c2741637

The following files are available for download: