egetæpper A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in egetæpper A/S is 8 March 2019. egetæpper A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Carpet Holding A/S, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0060458206 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Egetæpper B -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 2,290,720 shares (DKK 22,907,200) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 38 45 42 18 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3700 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EGE B -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3348 -------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709197