At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG (FWB:SRT) approved the Executive Board's recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 28, 2019, to pay dividends of 0.62 euro per preference share and 0.61 euro per ordinary share. Prior-year dividends were 0.51 euro and 0.50 euro per preference share and per ordinary share, respectively. Therefore, the total amount disbursed under this proposal would increase by 21.8% to 42.1 million euros from 34.5 million euros a year earlier.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

Upcoming financial dates February 19, 2019 Annual press conference March 28, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting April 18, 2019 Publication of first-quarter figures for 2019

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.6 billion euros according to its preliminary figures. Currently, more than 8,100 people work at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005588/en/

Contacts:

Sartorius AG

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com