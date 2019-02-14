Modernizing Structure Set to Rejuvenate the Global Telecom Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Telecom IT Services Market is expected to grow from USD 67.38 Billion in 2014 to USD 233.05 Billion in 2019. In terms of regions, North America is expected to represent the largest market. Among the litany of segments in this market are CRM, Mobile Commerce, Enterprise Mobility, Network Management, Supply Chain Management, OSS BSS and Others. The efficiency of these services depends on the quality and modernity of the telecommunications infrastructure itself. 2019 is expected to be a year where of significant modernization occurs, presenting several opportunities for providers to improve current revenue sources or even create new ones. Many of these opportunities will come from the first large-scale rollouts of 5G technologies, which are expected to create significant business opportunities for telecom companies.

TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW), Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR), Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI)

Deloitte's 2019 Telecommunications Industry Outlook report indicates that once available, 5G is expected to create significant business opportunities for telecom companies. For instance, it is expected to help them gain revenue in the fixed broadband market and business-to-business (B2B) opportunities such as smart cities and Internet of Things (IoT). "It will also provide the ideal environment for telecommunications providers to employ "network slicing" to customize their offerings.4 In the context of 5G, this will enable sharing of a given physical network to run IoT, mobile broadband, and very low-latency applications-including many connected-car and connected-home functions that have the potential to create entirely new revenue sources for providers in 2019," Deloitte explains.

TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) announced today that it's, "Latin American Technology Licensing and JV Partner New Orbit Technologies Central America (NOTCA) completed a deal with Antonio Safie owner of SALNET Telecommunications www.salnet.com. El Salvador to launch the first 5G network in Central America Latin America. SALNET currently owns the 3.5Ghz, frequencies or spectrum, owns and operates 500 miles of Fiber Optics and a wireless network infrastructure throughout El Salvador. Once the 5G network upgrade has been completed in El Salvador utilizing the current existing frequencies, fiber and wireless infrastructure, SALNET and NOTCA will offer to its customers unlimited Bundled TV, Voice, Data and Mobile Services operating on TPT Global Tech's 3D Smartphone, Media Content, Telco Network and SaaS technology platforms. TPT Global Tech and NOTCA will share revenues generated in Central America pursuant its Licensing agreement between the two companies.

Antonio Safie recipient of the 2016 National Tourism Award for its long history in the hotel industry for boosting the tourism industry and creating green tourism projects by Converting the Sheraton Presidente Hotel into the first green hotel through the use of solar panels to produce energy and promote environmental conservation. In 2017 he received the "El Quijote" Award from the National Association of Industrialists of El Salvador for "Rayones de El Salvador" his textile factory with 54 years of existence. Mr. Safie is the Honorary Consul of Cyprus award in El Salvador.

Mr. Safie and his family own over 12 companies in El Salvador with well over 1000 employees, most relevant to mention: Rayones de El Salvador a textile company producing natural and synthetic fiber, Seguros del Pacifico is an Insurance Company (leader in Bonds), Megavision Group has 6 television channels (15, 19, 21, 61,63,65) 2 national radio stations (97.3 FM and 107.7 FM) and 6 local radio stations, Sheraton Hotel Presidente, BOSH Investments a Real Estate development company, FERSA a manufacturer of ribbons for shoes and elastic bands and SALNET Telecommunications. Mr. Safie is currently developing a $75 million real estate project which will offer office space and a shopping mall in the city of San Salvador.

"Executing this deal with Mr. Safie, such a prevalent figure in Central America, positions TPT Global Tech, NOTCA and SALNET to be first to bring 5G Technology to Latin America. At the same time validates our business model and demonstrates how our multiple technology sectors vertically integrates to help our Technology partners domestically and internationally compete in any market across the Globe" said Stephen J. Thomas III CEO TPT Global Tech.

"I have known and done business with Stephen since 2000 when he and his US Company were the first to bring new VOIP convergent technology to Central America. I am very pleased and excited to partner with Stephen again 18 years later to be the first to bring a new 5G convergent technology to Central America. Our SALNET team is looking forward to working with the TPT Global Tech and NOTCA teams to launch this new 5G technology platform in El Salvador," said Antonio Safie owner of SALNET.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/ Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones."

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream Wholesale recently announced that it is connecting its core network to the MAREA and BRUSA Cable Landing Station in Virginia Beach through Telxius, the telecommunications infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group. The new access point will provide Windstream Wholesale customers with unprecedented high-speed network connections into Europe, South America, the Caribbean and multiple points nationally across the U.S. "Windstream is excited to be one of the first U.S. national network operators in the MAREA and BRUSA landing station to provide this new level of connectivity options in Virginia Beach to support even the most aggressive and bandwidth-intensive digital initiatives," said Joe Scattareggia, President of Windstream Wholesale. "Our collaboration with Telxius is laying the foundation to provide customers connectivity and diversity options coast to coast to all of the major peering locations throughout the U.S. and beyond."

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is committed to helping customer navigate internet and entertainment services. Frontier Communications Corporation recently announced the expansion of its business services with the launch of Frontier Connect - Cloud. The new offering leverages the breadth of Frontier's ethernet network to provide customers a cloud connection for highly secure, private, dedicated access from their businesses to the world's leading third-party Cloud Service Providers. Frontier is collaborating with Equinix, a global provider of interconnection and data center services, to bring business customers a high-performing cloud service. This fully managed connectivity service satisfies the increasing demand for real-time digital interactions, cybersecurity, data sovereignty and digital transactions when connecting users with cloud service providers. "Frontier Connect - Cloud offers secure, reliable, scalable connectivity, to business-critical cloud services. The service is easy to deploy and flexible, regardless of business size or geographic location," said Daniel Peiretti, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product & Marketing for Frontier Communications. "Combined with our ethernet services, Frontier Connect - Cloud provides an on-ramp to better performing cloud applications.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Inpixon recently announced the release of the Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) Connector for IBM MaaS360 with Watson. The integration enables joint customers of IBM MaaS360 and Inpixon IPA to enforce mobile device security policies based on a wireless device's specific location in a building. The Inpixon IPA Connector for MaaS360 adds unique capabilities to the IBM solution. Specifically, the Inpixon IPA Connector for MaaS360 enables MDM administrators to utilize multiple geo-fenced zones on a facility floor plan. As a wireless device moves throughout the office environment, the Inpixon IPA Connector sends the phone's location to MaaS360, allowing MaaS360 to push out location-specific policies. The most common use case is to disable a phone's camera, audio recorder and transmission functions while in a high security, no-cell-phones zone. This capability helps to prevent recording of confidential conversations, theft of intellectual property, and transmission/reception of voice and data while in the zone. "Cybersecurity situation awareness and wireless intrusion detection are key value propositions Inpixon IPA delivers out of the box," noted Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer of Inpixon. "When used in conjunction with MaaS360, customers are able to enhance their mobile security capabilities. We're excited to make the Inpixon Indoor Positioning Analytics integration available to MaaS360 global customers through the IBM Security App Exchange."

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. One Horizon Group, Inc. recently announced that it has entered into an Exchange Agreement to acquire a majority interest in Browning Productions & Entertainment, Inc. ("Browning"), which has produced and has ownership rights to dozens of national and international television programs currently airing on a number of the most recognized television networks including A&E, FYI and History Channel. Browning's team of award-winning professionals are experts at harnessing the power of communication in today's rich and limitless fields of video, television, film, music and social media. Importantly, Browning distributes content on a proprietary Internet / Over-The-Top ("OTT") content platform that operates in conjunction with Verizon Digital Media Services ("VDMS"). Browning is not only a world-class production company but offers end-to-end marketing services and is dominant in the industry for branded entertainment. "The acquisition of Browning brings OHGI a management team with substantial film, television and digital entertainment experience; we can now confidently state that OHGI is a leader in each of the fastest growing areas of media, content and distribution," said Mark White, One Horizon Group's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction is an exciting enhancement to our profitability and takes our Company several important large steps forward; we understand fully that our share price is an important measurement of our business performance and we are thankful to our shareholders for their patience as we worked toward this moment."

