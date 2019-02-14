GTreasury was recognized by Global Finance magazine for its modern SaaS treasury management system (TMS) with a 2019 award for Best Application/Use of Digital Technologies in Treasury Management. GTreasury offers a single solution for integrated cash management and risk management capabilities.

"This award demonstrates that corporate treasury teams are looking to GTreasury as the path forward for managing their treasury organizations with modern technology," says Alok Tyagi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GTreasury. "We couldn't be more pleased than to have the industry recognize GTreasury as the kind of TMS corporates want an open SaaS platform that uses modern Cloud technologies and continuously delivers new innovation so teams can work smarter with each other, their banks, and other third parties in their treasury ecosystem."

GTreasury's client, Baird, was also recognized recently for its use of APIs and RPA in Treasury and Risk magazine's 2019 Alexander Hamilton Awards. Baird will receive its award in an upcoming webinar on April 24, when it will brief registrants on the details of its use case.

Global Finance uses a multi-tiered assessment approach in their award process. This includes entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services.

To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury's modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury's global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005609/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact: Zoe Sochor, +1.646.581.3277, ZSochor@gtreasury.com