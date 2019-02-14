

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - US investment bank JP Morgan has become the first US bank to create a crypto-currency to help settle payments between clients in its wholesale payments business.



The crypto-currency, which runs on blockchain technology, enables transfer of payments between institutional accounts.



According to the lender, the JPM Coin is not money per se. It is a digital coin representing United States Dollars held in designated accounts at JPMorgan Chase N.A. In short, a JPM Coin always has a value equivalent to one U.S. dollar.



'We are supportive of crypto-currencies as long as they are properly controlled and regulated,' Umar Farooq, JP Morgan's head of Digital Treasury Services and Blockchain, wrote in an online Q&A page.



