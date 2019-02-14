The capital city of pollution-blighted Zhejiang province has announced an ambitious clean air policy in the wake of Beijing's call for local governments, big lenders and power companies to pull out the stops to restart the solar revolution.With more than 1 GW of installed PV capacity already, the Chinese city of Hangzhou this week announced it intends to add another 700 MW of solar by the end of next year. Located 200 km southwest of Shanghai and with a "very high" World Health Organization rating according to the Numbeo website, the authorities in the capital city of Zhejiang province set the ...

