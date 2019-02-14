Rejuvenated brand to re-establish itself as the world's best go-to resource

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Treating Yourself ("TY"), also known as The Alternative Medicine Journal, is pleased to announce today it has relaunched its website and will be re-establishing itself as the world's leading go-to resource for medical cannabis consumers on the world wide web.

Link to re-launched website: https://treatingyourself.com





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RA4amu9pT7c

Treating Yourself was first established in 2002 to provide medical marijuana users with information to assist in the safe use of medical marijuana, from acquiring seeds to growing their own or purchasing product from government approved sources.

The Treating Yourself brand was extended in 2003 to include the Treating Yourself Magazine, which now has forty-two back-issues already in print.

During 2010-2014, TY EXPO represented a series of international cannabis tradeshows, hosted in Toronto, catering to Medical Marijuana Access Patients from all around the globe.

Recognizing the shifting times with the recent approval for recreational cannabis in Canada, the retired Founder Marco Renda reached a deal in January of this year with Toronto-based digital publications and advertising group Twenty One Ton to restart TY operations, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to invite the community to come check out our fresh new website at treatingyourself.com and connect with us right away. We are already receiving content submissions for the new website, and will soon be accepting content for the magazine too when we restart print operations," said Marco Renda, the Founder of Treating Yourself.

The terms of the private arrangement are undisclosed at this time.

Former TY advertisers and contributors are being advised that the TreatingYourself.com website has been relaunched, and the magazine will resume at Issue #43 providing there is sufficient advertiser interest.

The magazine and website would both feature increased medical and scientific content, plus there will be more strain reports, to accommodate all the new legal producers and breeders of medical grade cannabis.

About Treating Yourself (The Alternative Medicine Journal)

Treating Yourself provides medical marijuana users with information to assist them in their use of medical marijuana, from acquiring seeds to growing their own or purchasing product from government approved sources. The brand also keeps its subscribers up to date on news concerning this topic and suggestions on how to use medical marijuana.

For more information, visit https://treatingyourself.com

About Twenty One Ton

For more than ten years, Twenty One Ton has been fundamental in many start-up projects, with several having been successfully acquired. The company has assembled a strategic group of marketing experts from years of past work in big city agencies, and it is now rolling out a new suite of cannabis focused web properties. The team has been assembled to provide senior expertise for online advertising, web design, customer acquisition, email list and digital marketing campaigns. Twenty One Ton leverages content producers and their professional networks to deliver excellence in various disciplines including digital, print, direct mail, contact center and broadcast media.

For more information, visit https://twentyoneton.com

Media inquiries:

Eric Vengroff

Twenty One Ton

#1-124 Milner Ave.

Toronto ON M1S 3R2

P: 416-801-4366

eric@treatingyourself.com



Sales inquiries:

Dana Francoz

The DanMar group

P: 416-726-2853

dana@francoz.com

Past contributor inquiries:

Marco Renda

marco@treatingyourself.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42847