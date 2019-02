The "CRS and FATCA Compliance Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of US FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax by imposing a 30% withholding tax penalty, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. This regulation has spread and triggered similar initiatives on a global level and in particular the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a wider global tax transparency initiative.

In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI). On May 6, 2014, forty-seven countries tentatively agreed on the CRS initiative, an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes automatically in conformation with the standard. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far ambitious reach.

CRS and FATCA Compliance Reporting provides a thorough examination of both regimes, presenting a comparative review and analysis of key differences and common areas. You will learn about the requirements and solutions for complying with both regimes as well as about the key classifications, definitions and evaluations. Conducted by a practitioner who worked on FATCA and CRS implementation projects at some of the major institutions the course provides real-life examples and case studies.

By the end of the programme you will have a solid understanding of:

Understand the scope and impact of FATCA/CRS reporting

Differences and similarities between different reporting standards

Learn about customer identification and classification

Learn the best practices in complying with FATCA/CRS

Implementation of FATCA/CRS framework

The best reporting practices

Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data

Implementation challenges and key success factors

Main Topics

Background to the FATCA/CRS reporting requirements

Impact of FATCA/CRS on the Financial Services Industry

Scope of FATCA/CRS Reporting

Review and comparison of FATCA vs. CRS

Reportable information and timelines

Definition of Reporting Financial Institutions, classification and evaluation of different cases

Review of Non-Reporting Financial Institutions

Definition of Reporting Financial Accounts, classification and evaluation of different cases, exemptions

Identifying Reportable Accounts

Customer identification and classification process

Due Diligence Process

Creating Rulemap

Best practices in working with and complying with requirements

Governance: roles responsibilities

Reporting solutions considerations

Key parameters for decision making

Business model consideration

Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data

Project setup, milestones, attention points

Controls over the reporting

Key success factor for delivering FATCA/CRS

Implementation challenges

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncg6wm/1day_course_crs?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005677/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Tax