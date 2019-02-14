Kornit Successfully Completes Direct-to-Customer Transition in North America

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Effective February 7th, 2019, Kornit Digital is now serving all customers and prospects directly in North America and has fully transitioned out of its distribution agreement with Hirsch Solutions. This strategic move strengthens the customer relationship and Kornit's ability to provide superior customer experience.

Kornit has made significant investments in personnel and resources throughout its North American operations, including a new Headquarters and Center of Excellence Center outside of New York City. The new state-of-the-art facility provides customers and prospects product advancements, demonstrations, product training and business growth seminars from some of the world's most knowledgeable experts in digital textile printing.

"Moving closer to our customers is about accelerating and elevating their capabilities to be world-class businesses in partnership with Kornit," states CEO Ronen Samuel. "As the global leader in digital textile printing, it is our goal and responsibility to provide our customers superior knowledge and innovation for business growth."

Kornit Digital Americas President Shai Terem adds, "As Kornit launches new systems that now break more barriers to what's achievable for textile printing, our customers and prospects have complete access and advanced resources in North America to empower their success."

Following the record-breaking unveiling of the Kornit Atlas in January, Kornit plans to unveil two new revolutionary systems and ink-sets in early April at the Kornit Digital Center of Excellence in Englewood, NJ.